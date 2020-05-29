Secondus Berates Buhari’s Performance After Five Years In Office

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has described the five years’ administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as a waste and a road that ought not to be taken.

In a statement on Friday, the PDP national chairman said that in the last five years, all negative indexes in the country’s socio-political and economic life as a nation were activated.

Speaking further, he noted that in 2015, the global international community stood in salute for Nigeria for the great feat recorded in the area of democracy but rather than progress from it, the nation under the watch of the APC has continued to go in retrogression.

In the key areas of security, corruption, threats on democratic institutions, unity of the country and economic development on which the Buhari administration had hinged its promises to Nigerians, the PDP also scored the administration low.