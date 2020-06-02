Lagos Rules Out Possibility Of Reopening Churches, Mosques

The Lagos State Government has ruled out the possibility of reopening churches and mosques in the state.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed this on Tuesday on the side-line of the 2020 Ministerial press briefing commemorating the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office.

Elegushi said the possibility of reopening churches and mosques in the state was ruled out after state government met with some religious leaders.

According to him, the protocols and guidelines laid down by the state government were not agreed upon by the religious leaders.

“Even before the pronouncement by the Federal Government, we have been having meetings with the religious leaders. We even had one with safety Commission. Looking at the possibility of reopening of religious houses.

“We also had one with the leaders of the two faith and I want to tell you categorically that at that meeting, the possibility of reopening religious houses was ruled out totally.

“They claimed that they cannot take the responsibility of ensuring that only 20 or 50 people are praying behind them. Like an Imam said he doesn’t know what is going on at back immediately he is leading a prayer. He said if more than 20 or 50 people are staying at his back, he is not going to take responsibility for their presence,” Elegushi said.

The Commissioner added that Lagos is the epicentre of the virus and reopening of churches won’t happen until there is a clear coast to do so.

“So in the meeting, we ruled out in totality the issue of reopening the religious houses until we have a clear coast for us to do so. The Federal Government mentioned it, but it never ruled out the state in achieving that pronouncement, so all states will have to look at the possibility of doing so in their respective states.

“We all know Lagos is still having more figures. So definitely that will speak to our decision.”

Elegushi added that the governor will come out with further directives.