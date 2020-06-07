Advertisement

Buhari Meets Masari, Assures Of More Efforts To Improve Security

Channels Television  
Updated June 7, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

The President, in a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House on Thursday night, said bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state, and across the country, will not be spared.

President Buhari warned bandits to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends’’.

The President said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, and Kaduna States will be undertaken.

President Buhari commiserated with Gov Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.



