Alleged Forgery: Obaseki Duly Earned His Certificates – Osagie

Mr Crusoe Osagie has asked those challenging the certificates of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to approach the issuing institutions to verify the authenticity of the documents.

In a statement on Tuesday, Osagie who is the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy described the controversy over Obaseki’s certificates as baseless and unfounded.

He stressed that the governor duly earned his certificates from the different educational institutions he attended and anyone raising issues about them was only being mischievous.

“The hullabaloo over the governor’s certificates is a lame and weak effort to cause crisis and stir unnecessary controversy. The governor’s displayed results are duly earned from the institutions he attended,” he said.

Osagie added, “If any individual or group of persons have issues with the results, they are free to approach the institutions to make enquiries as regards the authenticity of the particulars.

“They are free to go to St. Mathews Anglican Primary School, Eghosa Grammar School, the University of Ibadan (UI) and others, to verify the results.”

He also reacted to the concerns raised over how the governor gained admission into the University of Ibadan with his results.

According to the governor’s aide, the criteria for admission are the sole preserve of the institution and anyone with issues over the criteria can also approach the institution for clarification.

He insisted that it was not the place of a political party to query an institution over the requirement for admitting its students.