EFCC Uncovers One Thousand Ghost Workers In Kwara

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered one thousand ghost workers allegedly smuggled into the payroll of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board.

The commission also announced that it has recovered over nine billion naira since the commencement of operation in the zone since sixteen months ago.

READ ALSO: EFCC Quizzes Ortom’s Aide, Hembah Over Alleged N42m Fraud

Briefing journalists on the activities of the commission, the zonal head, Isyaku Sharu says despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the agency has recovered millions of naira, secured fifty-two convictions, as-well-as secure the final forfeiture of a number of vehicles.

He said the commission will not relent in its efforts to bring sanity to the society by investigating, arresting, and prosecuting corrupt individuals.