Buratai Asks Troops To Remain Firm In Fighting Insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has asked troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Monguno, Borno State to be resolute and firm in fighting the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

Buratai’s charge comes a day after the terrorists attacked the town, thus forcing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to scamper for safety.

Following the simultaneous attack on Ganze and Gubio Local Government Areas of the state, security forces reportedly engaged the fighters in a gun battle.

Reacting to the attack via the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, the Army chief charged the “Commander OPLD to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations and enclaves within the theatre to ensure the terrorists are denied freedom of action and eliminated.”

Speaking on banditry in the northwest, Buratai promised to visit the region, particularly Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The COAS assured the troops and people of the affected states that his planned visit to the region will ensure that “the madness of the bandits is put in proper check.”

He said he was impressed with the performance of the troops in the ongoing Operations Accord and Hadarin Daji, and urged them to maintain the momentum.