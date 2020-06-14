Heavy Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Katsina

Heavy downpour has reportedly destroyed hundreds of houses including buildings in Katsina Metropolis.

The rain which started at about 9:00 pm last night lasted for two hours, accompanied by strong wind and thunderstorms.

Speaking to Channels Television on Sunday, victims asked the state government to urgently come to their aid by bringing succour to the affected households.

Although no lives reported lost, this is the third time the state capital is receiving rainfall within this year’s rainy season with this particular rainfall becoming the worse.

See photos below: