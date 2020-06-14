Imo Sets Up Advisory Committee On Community Policing

The Imo State Government has inaugurated a Security Advisory Committee on community policing to complement the efforts of security agencies in tackling crime.

During the inauguration in Owerri the state capital on Sunday, Governor Hope Uzodinma asked the members to curtail the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery, child theft and other crimes.

“Government has designed this template to ensure that communities and indigenes are involved in the policing and security measures that the government has decided to carry out.

“Don’t go and tell the state police (that) community policing is about the Nigeria Police or Fulani herdsmen. It is how we on our own can partner with the police and other security agencies to ensure that security in Imo State (is improved),” he said.

Governor Uzodinma also called on residents of the state to cooperate with the security agencies by providing timely and useful information in curbing crimes in the state.

This follows the agreement between the governors of the southeast and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on setting up a community policing structure in each state in the region.

The committee is composed up of leaders of security operatives, traditional and religious heads as well as women and youth leaders from various communities.