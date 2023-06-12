June 12: Uzodinma Urges Nigerians, Imo Indigenes To Renew Faith In Democracy

As Nigerians mark the June 12 democracy day celebration, the Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma says despite all odds, Nigeria is making tremendous progress in her democracy.

In a statement personally signed by the governor conveying his democracy day message, he urged Imo citizens and residents alike to renew their faith in democracy as the democratic system of government remains the best form of government.

Governor Uzodinma acknowledged the fact that democracy might not have solved all the challenges facing the country, but noted that a lot of milestones have been achieved since the return of democratic dispensation in 1999.

He expressed satisfaction that in Imo State, for instance, a lot of progress had been recorded under democratic rule, especially since January 2020.

The governor therefore called on Imo citizens and residents to rededicate themselves to the efforts to strengthen and sustain democracy irrespective of imperfections inherent in the system.

He assured that the freedom of choice, assembly and association embedded in democracy would always place this system of government above any other.