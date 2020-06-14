Advertisement

Vibez Ep 25: Hushpuppi Busted? Simi Gives Birth, Olu Jacobs Is Alive

Channels Television  
Updated June 14, 2020

 

This week on Vibez, we take a look at reports that Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Igbalodely, populary known as Hushpuppi, has been arrested over allegations of fraud.

We also take a look at how peddlers of #fakenews, falsely pronounced veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacob dead.

Meanwhile, it’s a babygirl for Singer couple, Simi and AG Baby!

Catch all the juicy details of the top trends and more on this week’s episode.

Vibez is your weekly recap of the top trends in the world of showbiz.



