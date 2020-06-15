Gunmen Kill Medical Doctor In Zamfara

Gunmen have killed Dr Enoch Okpara, a medical doctor at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the killing to Channels Television on Monday.

He revealed that the body of late Okpara, who was a consultant obstetrics/gynaecologist, was discovered at his residence in Mareri area of Gusau on Saturday.

Shehu said the late medical doctor was declared missing two days before his death, stressing that the police were already on the trail of the attackers with a view to bringing them to justice.

He added that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Zamfara State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara has condemned the brutal killing of their colleague, describing it as inhuman and barbaric.

The NMA Vice Chairman in the state, Dr Mannir Bature, decried that Okpara’s killing was a clear case of assassination, adding that he was brutalised by his assailants who later burned his body.

Bature said the doctor was last seen at work on Thursday last week until his body was discovered on Saturday evening when they broke into his apartment.

According to him, the burnt body of the deceased was discovered in the courtyard of his compound while bloodstains were seen on the walls of the room.