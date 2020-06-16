Imo Govt Shuts Down Assembly As Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Imo State House of Assembly has been shut down for the next two weeks following the announcement that a lawmaker has tested positive to the coronavirus disease.

The chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce in the state, Professor Maurice Iwu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Owerri the state capital on Tuesday.

He said samples of all other lawmakers and their aides have been taken to the laboratory for testing to be able to ascertain the number of people who might have come in contact with the lawmaker who tested positive.

Read Also: COVID-19: Lagos Govt Stops Planned Reopening Of Worship Centers

This comes days after the state recorded its first COVID-19 fatality.