Bayelsa Records 54 New COVID-19 Cases

Bayelsa State Government says 54 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Deputy Chairman of the State COVID -19 Task Force, Dr Nathaniel Apoku, the new cases were the results from 76 samples received from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 86.

According to Apoku, 11 of these positive cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, with 8 of the patients being healthcare professionals.

Apoku who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, noted that more test results were being awaited from the NCDC.

He explained that the state government has embarked on counselling the patients before evacuating them to the isolation facilities

The COVID-19 Taskforce deputy chairman stressed that the state government will thoroughly trace the contacts linked to the confirmed cases.

He reiterated the government’s commitment in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

While asking the people to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, Apoku recommended the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

On social distancing, he noted that residents of the state should maintain at least two meters (6 feet) distance between the next person and should avoid large gatherings.