Disregard Rumours About Ajimobi – Spokesman

A spokesman for former Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Thursday asked the public to disregard “rumours circulating on the social media about my principal.”

Social media was abuzz with rumours about Ajimobi’s death late Thursday.

But Special Adviser to Ajimobi on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, dismissed the rumours in a statement obtained by Channels Television.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Is Not A Death Sentence But Pray Not To Get Infected – Lai Mohammed

“Kindly disregard,” he said. “We, however, continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”

Ajimobi is reportedly battling COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he was announced as acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.