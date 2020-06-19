Advertisement

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 450,000

Channels Television  
Updated June 19, 2020
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows an engineer taking samples of monkey kidney cells as he make tests on an experimental vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus inside the Cells Culture Room laboratory at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing. – China has mobilised its army and fast-tracked tests in the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine, and is involved in several of the dozen or so international clinical trials currently under way. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-China-vaccines,FOCUS by Ludovic EHRET

 

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on Thursday, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.

A total of 450,004 people have died from the disease out of 8,395,929 cases reported across the world since COVID-19 emerged in China late last year.

Europe has been the hardest-hit continent, with 190,120 deaths from 2,469,242 infections, but the pandemic is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America, which has recorded 86,706 deaths from 1,840,488 cases.

 

-AFP



More on Coronavirus

Sanwo-Olu Launches ‘HelpNow’, Says It Is A Timely Social Intervention Platform

India Lifts Export Ban On Hydroxychloroquine

COVID-19 Is Not A Death Sentence But Pray Not To Get Infected – Lai Mohammed

How Nigeria Can Limit COVID-19 Death Rate – Health Minister

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV