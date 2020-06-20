Air Force Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists Near Sambisa Forest – Spokesman

The military on Saturday said its airforce has neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists and immobilised one of their gun trucks at Bula Korege, a terrorists’ logistics distribution centre and meeting point, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

According to a statement signed by military spokesman John Enenche, the operation was conducted via airstrikes by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday.

The airstrikes were part of missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted a large number of Boko Haram fighters and a gun truck within the settlement, the military said.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location,” the statement added.

“Upon arrival overhead the settlement, the NAF jets engaged the target area, taking out some structures and neutralizing some of the terrorists.

“The gun truck, while retreating from the location due to the strong firepower from the air, began engaging the attack aircraft with its anti-aircraft gun.

“However, the jets, after conducting evasive maneuvers, tracked the vehicle and subsequently immobilized it a few kilometres outside the village.

“The occupants of the truck, who attempted to flee, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the fighter jets.”

Nigeria has battled Boko Haram terrorists for more than a decade, especially in the northeast region.

Read the military’s full statement: