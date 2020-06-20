Advertisement
Air Force Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists Near Sambisa Forest – Spokesman
The military on Saturday said its airforce has neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists and immobilised one of their gun trucks at Bula Korege, a terrorists’ logistics distribution centre and meeting point, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.
According to a statement signed by military spokesman John Enenche, the operation was conducted via airstrikes by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday.
The airstrikes were part of missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted a large number of Boko Haram fighters and a gun truck within the settlement, the military said.
“Consequently, the Air Task Force scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location,” the statement added.
“Upon arrival overhead the settlement, the NAF jets engaged the target area, taking out some structures and neutralizing some of the terrorists.
“The gun truck, while retreating from the location due to the strong firepower from the air, began engaging the attack aircraft with its anti-aircraft gun.
“However, the jets, after conducting evasive maneuvers, tracked the vehicle and subsequently immobilized it a few kilometres outside the village.
“The occupants of the truck, who attempted to flee, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the fighter jets.”
Nigeria has battled Boko Haram terrorists for more than a decade, especially in the northeast region.
Read the military’s full statement:
PRESS RELEASE
OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE: AIR TASK FORCE NEUTRALIZES SEVERAL BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS, IMMOBILIZES GUN TRUCK AT BULA KOREGE IN BORNO STATE
1. The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and immobilized one of their gun trucks at Bula Korege, a terrorists’ logistics distribution centre and meeting point, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This feat was achieved via air strikes executed on 17 June 2020 as part of missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted a large number of BHT fighters and a gun truck within the settlement. Consequently, the Air Task Force scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location.
2. Upon arrival overhead the settlement, the NAF jets engaged the target area, taking out some structures and neutralizing some of the terrorists. The gun truck, while retreating from the location due to the strong firepower from the air, began engaging the attack aircraft with its anti-aircraft gun. However, the jets, after conducting evasive maneuvers, tracked the vehicle and subsequently immobilized it a few kilometres outside the village. The occupants of the truck, who attempted to flee, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the fighter jets.
3. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urge them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country.
4. You are please requested to disseminate this information, along with the attached declassified short video clip of the operation, through your medium for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.
JOHN ENENCHE
Major General
Coordinator
Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters
20 June 2020