Advertisement

Two Feared Dead In Twin Tanker Explosion On Kara Bridge

Channels Television  
Updated June 21, 2020

 

There are fears that two people might have been killed  after an explosion involving two fuel laden tankers occurred on the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way.

Many residents within the area where startled when the explosion took place at about 1am on Sunday morning.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Insecurity: Troops Deployed To Maru LGA

At the time of filing this report, it was not yet to be made clear what stirred the explosion.

Men of the Federal and Lagos State Fire Service arrived the scene swiftly to douse the flames, a task which has continued for hours, thereby causing heavy traffic jam on both sides of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

 



More on Headlines

BREAKING: Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

Nigeria Records 661 More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Exceed 500

Governors Intervene In Doctors’ Strike, Promise To Resolve Grievances

Edo APC Crisis: Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Says Ward Chairman

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV