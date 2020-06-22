Buhari Seeks Assistance For Fire Victims In Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

The President’s call was revealed in a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares,” the President was quoted to have said.

According to Shehu’s statement, the President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.

A section of the popular Oba Market was gutted by fire early Monday.

The inferno was put out by firefighters who were supported by operatives of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force, among others.