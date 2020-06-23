Advertisement

COVID-19: Taraba Govt Commissions 100-Bed Space Isolation Centre

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taraba State and enhance adequate treatment of victims, the state government has commissioned a 100-bed space treatment centre.

Located at the NYSC orientation camp Sibre, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state, the treatment centre was provided by a commercial bank as part of its contributions to the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

According to a representative of the bank, the intervention was also aimed at lifting from the government, the huge burden of fighting the coronavirus alone.

Governor Ishaku, represented by his Deputy, Haruna Manu, also stated that the state is making plans to provide more treatment centres across the state.



