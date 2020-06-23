INEC Speaks Out On Edo Governorship Election 

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has been speaking on the plethora of issues relating to the conduct of the exercise.

In a statement, INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education, Festus Okoye said the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes will end on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The submission of the list of candidates whom the parties propose to sponsor at the election as well as affidavits of the validly nominated candidates will close on Monday, June the 29, 2020.

The electoral umpire reminded political parties that the spate and tenor of pre-election litigations and the conflicting emanating orders can harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming polls.

INEC however, insists that it will continue to obey all orders and judgements from properly constituted courts in accordance.