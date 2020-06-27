Vibez EP 27: Details Of Hushpupi’s Crimes Exposed! D’banj To Be Investigated, Ikorodu Boiz To The World + More

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Dubai Police have finally confirmed the arrest of Instagram Celebrity, popularly known Hushpuppi, with the release of a video showing grisly details of his alleged scams.

Popular musician D’banj is now said to be under investigations for the allegations of rape against him, about a week after he described the allegations as lies from the pit of hell.

Catch juicy details of these stories and much more on this episode of Vibez.

Vibez is your weekly recap of the top moments in the world of showbiz.