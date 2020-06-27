Advertisement

Vibez EP 27: Details Of Hushpupi’s Crimes Exposed! D’banj To Be Investigated, Ikorodu Boiz To The World + More

Channels Television  
Updated June 27, 2020

 

The Dubai Police have finally confirmed the arrest of Instagram Celebrity, popularly known Hushpuppi, with the release of a video showing grisly details of his alleged scams.

Popular musician D’banj is now said to be under investigations for the allegations of rape against him, about a week after he described the allegations as lies from the pit of hell.

Catch juicy details of these stories and much more on this episode of Vibez.

Vibez is your weekly recap of the top moments in the world of showbiz.



More on Entertainment

Popstar Peter Okoye Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kanye West Inks Yeezy Deal With Gap, Whose Shares Surge

France’s L’Oreal Says Removing Words Like ‘Whitening’ From Products

‘The Simpsons’ Ends White Actors Voicing Characters Of Color

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV