Buhari Condoles With Kogi Govt Over Death Of Chief Judge

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kogi over the death of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he said the brilliant legal career of the late justice would remain a reference.

The President also commiserated with Ajana’s family, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Body of Benchers over the demise of the legal luminary.

He urged the family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

According to President Buhari, the late chief judge made a remarkable impact in Kogi, his chosen profession, and community, with clear evidence that his death will create a huge gap in the judiciary.

He prayed that God should grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.