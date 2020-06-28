Advertisement

Dortmund Open Door For Meunier To Play Champions League With PSG

Updated June 28, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 03, 2020 Paris Saint-Germain’s Belgian defender Thomas Meunier controls the ball during a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris, on the eve of the French Cup football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon. – Borussia Dortmund on June 25, 2020 confirmed the signing of Belgium defender Thomas Meunier on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal. FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

 

Full-back Thomas Meunier could still play in the latter stages of this season’s Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain despite signing for Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Sunday.

Belgian international Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Dortmund and will join on a free transfer after the end of his PSG contract at the end of this month.

“We told him, ‘If you want to play in the Champions League, it’s OK for us’,” Watzke told Sport1.

“The quarter-finals of the Champions League is a hell of a level of football.

“If he wishes, we will have to negotiate the details with Paris. He is still thinking and we will try to resolve this matter with Paris.”

PSG beat Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 to reach the quarter-finals before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Champions League set to be concluded with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon in August.

The Ligue 1 champions also have French Cup and French League Cup finals to play at the end of July.

Meunier originally opted not to extend his PSG contract by a few weeks in order to join Dortmund, who finished a distant second in the Bundesliga this term behind Bayern Munich.

