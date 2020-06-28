Advertisement

Tanker Explosion Kills Two In Bauchi

Channels Television  
Updated June 28, 2020

 

Two people have lost their lives in Azare town in Bauchi state as a result of a petrol tanker explosion. 

Eyewitnesses say the tanker had offloaded its content and was on its way out of the town when an electric cable fell on it resulting in the explosion which claimed 2 lives.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the Bauchi state police public relations officer Ahmad Wakil says 2 other persons including the tanker driver sustained injuries although the driver’s injury was mild and has since been discharged from the hospital.



