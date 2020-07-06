BREAKING: WAEC Examinations To Commence On August 4 – Education Minister

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled to commence in August.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, announced this on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “From the 4th of August to the 5th of September, please take note. Last week the Chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then, those who can and those who are willing; the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can with our representatives at WAEC and we have, this afternoon, confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September,” the minister added.

According to him, the ministry will publish the local timings for the examinations after a meeting with authorities of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), among other stakeholders.

Nwajiuba disclosed that as soon as WAEC examinations were concluded, the government would take up the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

WASSCE is a standardised test conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for senior secondary school students in the graduating class.