Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Recovers From COVID-19

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor confirmed his latest health status on Monday while briefing reporters at the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

He said he received the negative result of another test conducted on him, days after he was confirmed to have been infected with the disease.

READ ALSO: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Akeredolu said, “After some days in isolation, our team of doctors decided to take a sample and I was tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID-19. The result came earlier today, and I tested negative.”

“Let me firstly give thanks to God for his mercies. I thank all citizens and residents of Ondo State who have shown me great love and genuine affection.

“They have shown this through their prayers, phone calls, and kind words expressing their regrets and solidarity. Rest assured that I am deeply inspired by your faith and goodwill and I wish to state categorically that this season shall soon pass away,” he added.

On Tuesday last week, the governor announced via his Facebook page has he had tested positive for the virus.

Although he was asymptomatic and did not show any symptoms of the disease, Governor Akeredolu had gone into self-isolation in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.