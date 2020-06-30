BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Akeredolu announced this on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

He disclosed that his sample had been collected to test for COVID-19 and the result came back positive earlier before the announcement.

The governor, however, noted that he was asymptomatic and has yet to show any symptoms of the disease.

He also revealed that following the positive test result he received, he has gone into self-isolation while his case would be managed by a team of health officials at the state Infectious Disease Hospital.

Governor Akeredolu said, “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”