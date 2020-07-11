Lagos Discharges 50 More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 50 more COVID-19 patients in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday in a statement he personally signed.

According to him, the patients were released from the isolation facilities in the state after testing negative to the virus.

The governor noted that of the recovered patients consist of 13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreigners.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Sanwo-Olu explained that “six were from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.”

The governor reminded residents of the state to always use their facemasks, adding that it is an offence to move around without it.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment in containing the further spread of the virus, Sanwo-Olu asked the indigenes of the state to “continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”