Nigeria Records 600 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 35,000

Nigeria has reported 600 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 35,454.

This is according to the latest figures released on Friday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the 19 new cases were recorded in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in the country with 129 new infections followed closely by the FCT with 118 reported cases.

Other states with new cases include Oyo – 87, Kano – 55, Benue – 42, Enugu – 35, and Kwara – 28, Imo – 16, Ogun – 13, Kaduna, and Ondo having 12 cases, Delta and Edo having 11 cases and Plateau – 6.

On the other hand, states with fewer cases included Nasarawa, Ekiti, and Niger with 6 cases each, Borno and Abia with 4 cases followed by Gombe – 3.

Meanwhile, the country has been able to successfully discharge 14,633 persons who recovered from the virus, just as the death toll has unfortunately risen to 772.

Global Outlook

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 585,750 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 13,660,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,442,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Wednesday, 5,604 new deaths and 236,985 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the newest deaths were Brazil with 1,233 new deaths, followed by the United States with 997, and India with 606.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 137,897 deaths from 3,536,658 cases. At least 1,075,882 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 75,366 deaths from 1,966,748 cases, the United Kingdom with 45,119 deaths from 2,925,52 cases, Mexico with 36,906 deaths from 317,635 cases, and Italy with 35,017 deaths from 243,736 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,612 cases (1 new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,719 recoveries.

Europe overall has 204,254 deaths from 2,897,157 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 152,191 deaths from 3,566,152 infections, the United States and Canada 146,757 deaths from 3,645,740 cases, Asia 46,345 deaths from 1,906,655 cases, Middle East 21,752 deaths from 970,525 cases, Africa 14,309 deaths from 662,158 cases, and Oceania 142 deaths from 12,393 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.