Chief Of Staff To Plateau Governor Tests Negative For COVID-19

The Chief of Staff to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Noel Donjur has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang.

Manjang recalled that since Donjour contracted the dreaded disease on July 3, he went into isolation in line with protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The commissioner however noted that the news of the Chief of Staff’s recovery came in the early hours of today.

He noted that Donjur remained asymptomatic throughout the period of his treatment.

Following the development, the state government has wished the Chief of Staff sustainable good health, while thanking God for his recovery.

While warning residents of the state from stigmatizing persons infected by the virus, the government asked workers to make themselves available for COVID-19 tests.