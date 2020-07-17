Ondo Election: Bello Reaffirms Indirect Primary Mode For APC

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has reaffirmed the mode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Addressing reporters at the APC Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, he stated that the party would select its candidate through the indirect mode of the primary election.

Bello, who is the Chairman of the Ondo State Primary Election, made the remarks at the end of the inauguration of the Ondo State Primary Election and Appeal Committees of the APC in the nation’s capital.

“On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the previous NWC and ratified by NEC, which gives the opportunity to the state executive committee to choose the mode of primary that they would want,” he said.

The governor added, “the Ondo Primary election would be conducted via indirect mode. This was the option chosen by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party in the last meeting.”

He explained that the task before the committee was to conduct free, fair and credible primary election for all APC aspirants in the state.

Governor Bello reiterated the commitment of members of the committee to abiding by the party’s guidelines which recommended indirect mode of primary election.

He said, “I am very confident that we are going to win the general election by the grace of God.

“The task ahead of us is to go and conduct free and fair primary that every aspirant will be happy with and then join hands together for us to be victorious at the end of the day.”

The Primary Election Committee has Mr O’tega Emerhor as the secretary while other members include Alwan Hassan, Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Emma Andy, Dr Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu, and Mrs Margret Igwe.

On the other hand, the Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee is chaired by Chris Ibe as with Abdulmimuni Okara as secretary.

Its members are Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, Abba Isah, Umar Duhu, Sani El-Katuzu, Osuere Eunice, and Emeka Agaba.