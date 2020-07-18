Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge To Be Partial, Lagos Govt. Reiterates

The Lagos state government has reiterated that the looming closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will be partial.

In a tweet on Saturday, Spokesman to the State Governor, Gboyeka Akosile, quoting the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, informed that part of the bridge will be open to traffic even as repairs are ongoing.

“The closure of 3rd Mainland Bridge on July 24 will be partial, not complete closure as being speculated,” the tweet said.

“A side of the carriageway will be open to traffic, while the other carriageway undergoes repair. Then the process is repeated on the other lane.”

Meanwhile, the government has asked motorists to use alternative routes during the bridge’s partial closure.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation on Friday, the government said the six-month exercise to be embarked on by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would target “fixing the worn out expansion joints on the structure of the bridge.”

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who signed the statement noted that the state government was committed to the free flow of traffic during the period.

He stated that ongoing repair works on the alternative routes highlighted for traffic management were being rounded up in readiness for the partial closure slated for Friday, July 24.

Raising concerns on some failed sections of the alternative routes, the Commissioner confirmed that the bad roads have been fixed.

He listed the failed routes as Iddo inwards Carter Bridge, Market Road inward Herbert Macaulay Road, Herbert Macaulay road by Abeokuta Street, Herbert Macaulay by Cemetery and Apapa inward Oyingbo.