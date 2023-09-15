FG, Lagos Govt To Close Third Mainland Bridge For Two-Day Repairs 

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, announced palliative works to be carried out by its Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on failed sections of the ever-busy Third Mainland Bridge.

The state Ministry of Transportation, in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Abdulhafiz Toriola, explained that the repairs would go on for two consecutive Sundays, September 17 and 24, between 7 am to 7 pm on both days.

Disclosing alternative routes, the statement noted that motorists from the Alapere/Ogudu axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway en route to Lagos Island would be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, linking Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Similarly, motorists travelling from Lagos Mainland through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) towards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge would be diverted towards Murtala Muhammed Way to use Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

See the full statement below: