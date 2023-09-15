FG, Lagos Govt To Close Third Mainland Bridge For Two-Day Repairs 

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, announced palliative works to be carried out by its Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on failed sections of the ever-busy Third Mainland Bridge.
The state Ministry of Transportation, in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Abdulhafiz Toriola, explained that the repairs would go on for two consecutive Sundays, September 17 and 24, between 7 am to 7 pm on both days.
Disclosing alternative routes, the statement noted that motorists from the Alapere/Ogudu axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway en route to Lagos Island would be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, linking Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.
Similarly, motorists travelling from Lagos Mainland through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) towards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge would be diverted towards Murtala Muhammed Way to use Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.
See the full statement below:
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION
PRESS RELEASE
LASG ANNOUNCES 2 SUNDAYS TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE FOR PALLIATIVE WORKS
The Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has announced a palliative works to be carried out on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for Two consecutive Sundays commences from Sunday 17th and Sunday 24th September, 2023, 7.00am to 7.00pm each Sunday.
The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.
The palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconveniences for motorists.
The following alternative routes have been made available for use during the rehabilitation works;
SCENE 1:
Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.
SCENE 2:
Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via 3rd Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.
ADVISORY; Motorists are implored to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.
E-signed;
Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola
Permanent Secretary,
Ministry of Transportation.
15th September, 2023.