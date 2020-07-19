There Is No Disorganization In Buhari’s Government, Says Garba Shehu

President Buhari’s Special Media Aide, Garba Shehu, says there is no crisis under the present government.

Mr Shehu stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

This comment comes on the heels of reports suggesting that there might be a dilemma within the present government following the manner in which some ministers and head of parastatals have been behaving towards lawmakers running probes into the operations of various commissions and ministries.

In the last few weeks, there have been reports of ministers and heads of commissions failing to appear before committees set by the National Assembly to look into certain ills within some parastatals.

There have also been situations in which some Senators walked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, out of a meeting, while the NDDC Boss, Professor Pondei, and others walked out on Lawmakers at the House Of Reps investigative hearing.