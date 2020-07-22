Service Chiefs: Presidency Will Do What Is Right At A Given Time – Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, says his principal will tend to the issue of the service chiefs when the time is right.

Adesina stated this on Wednesday when he featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

His statement comes on the heels of calls by legislators, seeking the sack of the service chiefs.

Reacting to the calls, Mr Adesina said the appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative.

The spokesman added that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Gov Masari Should Have Resigned With His Cabinet – Mahdi

The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

Senators made the call during plenary in reaction to a motion by Senator Ali Ndume.

Senator Ndume moved his motion on the back of the recent ambush of soldiers in Katsina and the alleged voluntary resignation of many soldiers.

According to the Senator, both developments and others are worrying.

Despite his concerns about the security situation, Senator Ndume did not call for the dismissal of the service chiefs, neither did he demand that they should step aside.

The call for them to step aside was made following an additional prayer to his motion in the course of deliberations.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi made the call for the service chiefs to step aside as part of his contributions to the discourse on the motion.

Other senators okayed the move and passed the resolution for the service chiefs who have been in office since July 2015 to step aside.

The Senators also mandated a joint defence, army, navy, airforce, police and interior committee to engage with the military to ascertain the state of affairs of the armed forces.