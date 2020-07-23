PHOTOS: Top Military Officials, Gov Bello, Others Pay Final Respects To Arotile

The burial of Nigeria’s first female helicopter combat pilot, Tolulope Arotile, held Thursday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Her remains arrived at the military cemetery on Airport Road in the early hours of the day and the funeral rites commenced thereafter.

Guests at the burial to pay final respects included Arotile’s friends, family, and colleagues.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, were also sighted at the ceremony.

Other top officials present at the ceremony were the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali.

Uninvited guests including unaccredited journalists were politely turned back at the entrance to the cemetery as only vehicles of senior officers and immediate family members of the deceased are allowed to drive in, Channels TV gathered.

Below are some photos of the funeral ceremony.