Advertisement
IMF Approves $4.3bn To Help South Africa Fight COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it had approved $4.3 billion in aid to South Africa to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“The IMF approved $4.3 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing the challenging health situation and severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock,” the Washington-based crisis lender said in a statement.
AFP