Advertisement

FG Recovers N800bn Looted Funds, Convicts 1,400 – Lai Mohammed

Channels Television  
Updated July 28, 2020
Mr Lai Mohammed (File Photo)

 

The Federal Government says it has recovered looted funds in excess of N800 billion with over 1,400 convictions secured.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He said the current government’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and that the government has records to back up the claims.

Mohammed added that the government also forfeited several properties suspected to have been acquired through corrupt means.

Details later.



More on Local

Osinbajo’s Helicopter Accident Caused By Human Error, AIB Reveals

Benue First Lady, Son Recover From COVID-19

Governor Bello Condoles With Flood Victims As Death Toll Rises To 13 

Gombe Governor Signs N107.3bn Revised 2020 Budget

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV