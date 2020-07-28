FG Recovers N800bn Looted Funds, Convicts 1,400 – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says it has recovered looted funds in excess of N800 billion with over 1,400 convictions secured.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press conference in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He said the current government’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and that the government has records to back up the claims.

Mohammed added that the government also forfeited several properties suspected to have been acquired through corrupt means.

