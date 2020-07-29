289 Nigerians Stranded In US Arrive In Abuja

289 Nigerians who had been stranded in the United States have arrived in Abuja.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), announced this on Wednesday.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 13:35 pm via Ethiopian Air.

The flight departed on Tuesday 28th July 2020. 135 Male, 142 female & 12 infants on board.

According to NIDCOM, the flight is the fourth evacuation from the US since series of repatriations commenced following the COVID-19 pandemic and the returnees included 135 male, 142 female and 12 infants.

The commission also noted that all the evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight and will also commence a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, it said arrangements for two additional evacuation flights are being concluded from the USA to Lagos on July 31, from Houston Texas and a combined flight to Abuja and Lagos on August 7, 2020 from Newark, New Jersey.