Onyekuru Resumes Training With Monaco

After completing half a season on loan at Galatasaray, Super Eagles player, Henry Onyekuru has returned to Monaco, where he has a contract until 2024.

The Nigerian International joined Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal in January and featured 10 times, scoring once and making two assists.

Onyekuru arrived Monaco from Everton last summer on a 13.5 million euros deal, excluding bonuses.

He had started the season impressively but soon lost favour with coach Leonardo Jardim, and was relegated to the bench.

Jardim was sacked in 2019 and replaced with Robert Moreno.

In a recent interview with Channels Sports, the former KAS Eupen of Belgium player says he is ready for the Monaco challenge.

“There is nothing better than a coach who believes in you and gives you confidence,” he said.

“With that, you can give everything you have. You can express yourself because you know if you make a mistake, he will still push you to succeed.”

Onyekuru was a member of Nigeria’s bronze-winning team at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.