Report On IGP Entirely False, Baseless – Police

The Nigerian Police Force on Tuesday condemned a report accusing the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of illegal activity.

On Monday, an online publication, Sahara Reporters, published a report with the heading: ‘Exclusive: How Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Adamu, Illegally Raised Millions of Naira for Construction of Training School in Nasarawa’.

In a statement, police spokesman, Frank Mba said the report was “published in the tradition of Sahara Reporters to blackmail and impugn the credibility of strategic leaders of the country in an apparent attempt to advance their ignoble and unpatriotic intentions.”

Mba said the training school in Nasarawa had been built with the support of the State Government and several corporate partners.

“Also, the insinuation that the IGP sited the facility ‘in his hometown of Endehu in Nasarawa State’, is also utterly misleading,” Mba said.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Endehu is not the hometown of IGP Adamu. He is, on the contrary, from Lafia.”

Mba added that the police have “instructed its legal team to initiate legal actions against” the online publication over what it sees as “the defamatory and libelous components of the report.”

Below is the full police statement: