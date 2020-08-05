Advertisement

Trump Says He May Give Nomination Speech From White House

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2020
File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about citizens positively impacted by law enforcement, in the East Room of the White House on July 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

 

 

 

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he might give his acceptance speech for a second term nomination from the White House, a breach of longtime tradition.

“We’re thinking about it. It would be the easiest from the standpoint of security,” Trump told Fox News.

The August 27 speech, the biggest formal moment in the candidate’s campaign for a second term in office, was originally planned for a mass gathering of Republican Party faithful in Charlotte, North Carolina.

That had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus lockdown, as did a bid to restage the event at a new location in Florida.

 

File photo: US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 14, 2020, in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN / AF

 

Incumbent presidents are required to separate their campaigning from taxpayer-funded governing, so it would be at minimum a break with decorum to use the iconic White House as the stage for the acceptance speech.

Trump said on Fox News that logistics and costs were his primary concern.

“It’s a very big operation,” he said. “We’re thinking about doing it from the White House because there’s no movement. It’s easy. And I think it’s a beautiful setting.”

It’s “by far the least expensive from the country standpoint,” he said.

Trump however added that “if for some reason if someone had difficulty with it, I could go somewhere else.”

Republican delegates will meet in a scaled-back session in Charlotte to nominate Trump on August 24.

AFP



More on World News

Iran Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In Over A Month

Beirut Blast Killed More Than 100, Says Lebanese Red Cross

Two Huge Explosions Rock Lebanese Capital, Beirut

Greece PM To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV