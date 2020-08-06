Advertisement
Germany Charges Three Ex-Board Members At Audi With Fraud Over ‘Dieselgate’
German prosecutors said Thursday they have filed fraud charges against three former board members at Audi and a retired senior employee from the automobile company over the “dieselgate” scam.
“The four defendants are accused of fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising,” Munich prosecutors said in a statement.
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler had been charged separately and is due to appear in court from September 30.
-AFP
