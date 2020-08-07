Buhari Felicitates With Ngige On 68th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, President Buhari wished Ngige sound health of mind, body and soul.

“The President joins the medical community, labour fraternity, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his meritorious stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind,” the statement partly read.

While wishing the minister well in all his endeavours, President Buhari acknowledged Ngige’s role as “conciliator-general between government and organized labour.”