‘I Admire His Political Doggedness,’ Tinubu Pays Tribute To Kashamu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has mourned Senator Buruji Kashamu.

He paid tribute to the former lawmaker in a statement personally signed by him on Sunday, a day after the news of Kashamu’s death broke.

“I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu. He was a notable leader in the country and a true grassroots politician.

“He fought for his convictions, for the people of Ogun State and for his country. Senator Kashamu was also a good party man,” said Tinubu who was a two-term governor of Lagos State.

On Saturday, Channels Television reported that Kashamu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died of complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 62.

According to a tweet by his former colleague in the Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020

‘Be Kind To The Dead’

While paying tribute to him, Tinubu said Kashamu was unwavering in his support for his party, PDP, through all the twists and turns of his political life.

He lamented that his death was a big loss to the larger political family in the country, stressing that Kashamu worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of his state – Ogun.

The APC leader believes Kashamu represented, with merit, the Ogun East senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly and worked well for his constituents

He described the late senator as a kind and generous man, as well as a philanthropist in his own right and an astute businessman.

“I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party.

“His passing has lengthened the grotesque list of important personalities that have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a sad reminder that the deadly virus remains very much with us,” the former governor said.

He added, “We must all continue to embrace all the protective protocols recommended by the government and health authorities, even as we gradually begin the reopening of our economy and return to a new normal in our lifestyles.

“Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal. As such, it behooves on us to be kind to the dead.”

Tinubu, therefore, condoled with Kashamu’s family, particularly his wives, children and grandchildren, and prayed that Allah would lay his hands of protection on them.

He also sympathised with the late senator’s friends and associates across the country, as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and the people of the state over the loss.