Enugu Airport Fence Destruction: FG Vows To Prosecute Perpetrator

The Federal Government has vowed to prosecute Architect John Jerry Emejulu who demolished the about 2 kilometer of the ongoing concrete perimeter fence, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport while claiming ownership of a portion of the land.

Emejulu purportedly stormed the area with a court order in the company of armed security agents destroying the fences and other residential facilities in the area

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the site to ascertain the level of destruction, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, condemned the lawless acts of what he described as a “national security asset” belonging to Nigerians.

“While the procurement (of the Enugu airport rehabilitation) was going on, a certain cantankerous individual by name Arch. J.J. Emejulu came with bulldozers and hundreds of armed thugs and destroyed more than 2km of our fence,” he said.

The Minister, who described the action as unfortunate, unbecoming and unacceptable, said Emejulu’s singular act had given the government the opportunity to show how not to willfully destroy public asset belonging to over 200 million people.

“It is the wrong time to test our resolve. The individual will certainly be dealt with maximally without recourse. I am sure he will regret doing this and of course, this is also an opportunity for the government to show that no one can take the law into his hands and willfully destroy national asset belonging to 200 million of all of us.

“This will certainly be the end of this kind of recklessness. We will not forgive him. The Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General, DSS, others, will be directed to do the needful and bring him to book so that anybody who would contemplate doing something like this in future will have a rethink.

“We are government in place; we are not a lawless country; we are not in a banana republic, we are in the Federal Republic of Nigeria governed by laws. Certainly, this is not acceptable and I am sure that we are equal to the task of rising in defence of our national asset,” the Minister maintained.

On the completion and delivery of the airport on the 30th of August, the Minister said the date is still sacrosanct.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was also at the site the previous day to see the damage.

Governor Ugwuanyi thereafter proceeded to the said man’s house who is currently on the run to demand answers.