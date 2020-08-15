Edo Election: APC Denies Involvement In Violence At PDP Rally

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied its involvement in the violence that occurred during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally.

Speaking during a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu distanced his party members from the incident.

Ize-Iyamu explained that the party’s campaign across the state has been generally peaceful and that his party has no reason to encourage violence in an election it is confident of winning.

“We heard of so much violence during the PDP rally in Etsako-West and they are accusing us of the destruction and shooting, saying APC is causing trouble.

“We did not go near their activities, we did not destroy any of their billboards and have no hands in any of the violence that took place at their rally.

“We don’t believe in violence and have no intention to encourage our members to be violent,” the APC candidate said.

He called on law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and bring perpetrators of electoral violence to book.

This comes two days after armed thugs purportedly stormed the venue of the PDP campaign in Apana community in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

No life was lost as security operatives were able to disperse the thugs to enable the PDP to conduct its rally.