Omotola Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated August 15, 2020
A file photo of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Nollywood superstar Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Saturday said she is in isolation after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The actress revealed this on her verified Instagram page, sharing her recovery progress.

“Hello all, I know you must have been wondering where I’ve been,” she said. “Well, I contracted Covid. I have been ill, in isolation, and now getting better.”

 

Omotola joins the list of Nigerian celebrities such as Peter Okoye, who have admitted testing positive to the coronavirus.

 

 



