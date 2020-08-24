Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Self-Isolating After COVID-19 Test

Multiple-Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating and waiting for his COVID-19 test result.

Reports had gone viral on social media on Monday that the Jamaican sprint legend had tested positive to the virus.

But he took to his Twitter handle to clarify that although he had undertaken a COVID-19 test, he has not been confirmed to have contracted the disease.

“This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I’m confirmed of COVID-19,” he said.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work,” he added. “I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

“Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy.”

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Bolt who is an eight-time Olympic champion and holds the world 100m and 200m records had last competed internationally during the 2017 World Championships in London, United Kingdom.

The sprint king, had, however, hinted in July that he could be tempted out of retirement if his former coach, Glen Mills asked him.

He said he believes so much in his coach, admitting that “I know it’s possible. Give Glen Mills a call, and I’ll be back.”

The 34-year-old Bolt and his partner, Kasi Bennet welcomed a girl in May.