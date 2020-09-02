Tension In Niger Community As Suspected Bandits Attack Bank

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the First Bank branch in Kagara, a community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Eyewitnesses said scores of armed men riding on motorcycles stormed the area at about 6pm on Wednesday and started shooting into the air before heading for the bank.

They added that many residents in the area sustained varying degrees of injury from gunshots and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people were feared killed.

A traditional title holder in Kagara, who pleaded that his identity be concealed, told Channels Television that members of the local vigilante group in the area had attempted to combat the assailants.

He, however, said the local security officials were overpowered by the gunmen whom he said were armed with sophisticated weapons.

The source noted that a fighter jet from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) responded swiftly to the distress call and came around.

“Sir, this evening at 6pm, bandits attacked Kagara town, killed six people in the bank, and attacked a police station.

“Please pray and ask our brethren to also pray for us. My family is in the bush now,” a missionary in the area said.

It is unclear how much was stolen from the bank by the attackers while efforts to speak with the police authorities in Niger were unsuccessful.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu, did not pick his calls or respond to messages sent to his phone.

In recent times, Kagara and many other communities in Rafi LGA have come under serious security threats by bandits.